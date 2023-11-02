Portland’s Rip City Remix releases announcer names for 2023-24 season

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Rip City Remix announced on Thursday that the 2023-24 season play-by-play announcer will be Gareth Kwok and DeVon Pouncey will offer color commentary.

Rip City Remix is the NBA G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kwok and Pouncey will provide insight into all 24 home games, starting with the home opener on Nov. 17 against the South Bay Lakers. Fans can experience the action live from their homes with the Remix’s official broadcast partner, FOX 12 Plus.

SEE ALSO: FOX 12 Oregon announces official home broadcast partnership with Rip City Remix

Kwok joins the Remix broadcast team after working as a radio broadcaster and media relations assistant with minor league baseball team New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Kwok started his career in 2018 at Arizona State University as a radio play-by-play announcer, and eventually became the lead TV student broadcaster for ASU athletics.

In his freelance work, Kwok worked as a broadcaster and production assistant on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM and KDUS 1060 AM covering ASU’s men’s and women’s basketball.

Pouncey brings multiple years of experience to the team after covering various Pacific Northwest sports.

Along with his Remix position, Pouncey will continue to work for his alma mater Pacific University as a play-by-play announcer and a color TV analyst for Portland State University’s Men’s Basketball on ESPN Plus.

Previously, Pouncey worked on the local sports radio show, 102.9/750 The Game, where he helped to cover games in writing and as cohost of the “Justin and DeVon” show, as well as working as board operator for the broadcast of Seattle Mariners, Portland Timbers and Oregon Ducks basketball games.

The Remix will also be holding a Fan Fest Friday night at the Chiles Center.

Free tickets - available here - are required. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.