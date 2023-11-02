Around the House NW
Schedule for Oregon Ducks’ Big Ten debut season released

Oregon defensive back Darren Barkins uses his helmet to hold his mouth guard before an NCAA...
Oregon defensive back Darren Barkins uses his helmet to hold his mouth guard before an NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - The schedule for the University of Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference has been released.

The Oregon Ducks will move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, along with Washington State University, leaving the Pac-12.

U of O’s first season will begin Sept. 28 against UCLA. The team’s first home game follows on Oct. 5 against Michigan State.

2024 Oregon Football Schedule

Aug. 24 – at Hawai’i

Aug. 31 – Idaho

Sept. 7 – Texas Tech

Sept. 14 – Boise State

Sept. 28 – at UCLA*

Oct. 5 – Michigan State*

Oct. 12 – Ohio State*

Oct. 19 – at Purdue*

Oct. 26 – Illinois*

Nov. 2 – at Michigan*

Nov. 9 – Maryland*

Nov. 16 – at Wisconsin*

Nov. 30 – Washington*

Home games in bold

* Big Ten Conference game

As for the Pac-12, only two schools will remain in the conference come the 2024 season -- Oregon State University and Washington State University.

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
2 women suing City of Portland
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Kevin Dahlgren was...
Bike lanes removed after 'mistakenly' being placed
Portland City Hall.
Portland City Council approves changes for new form of government
File image
Human remains found in rural Lewis County in 2021 identified
File.
3 hostages rescued after standoff in Lincoln City
New child rape charge for man accused of murdering Vancouver mom, daughter
