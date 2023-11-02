Schedule for Oregon Ducks’ Big Ten debut season released

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - The schedule for the University of Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference has been released.

The Oregon Ducks will move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, along with Washington State University, leaving the Pac-12.

U of O’s first season will begin Sept. 28 against UCLA. The team’s first home game follows on Oct. 5 against Michigan State.

2024 Oregon Football Schedule

Aug. 24 – at Hawai’i

Aug. 31 – Idaho

Sept. 7 – Texas Tech

Sept. 14 – Boise State

Sept. 28 – at UCLA*

Oct. 5 – Michigan State*

Oct. 12 – Ohio State*

Oct. 19 – at Purdue*

Oct. 26 – Illinois*

Nov. 2 – at Michigan*

Nov. 9 – Maryland*

Nov. 16 – at Wisconsin*

Nov. 30 – Washington*

Home games in bold

* Big Ten Conference game

As for the Pac-12, only two schools will remain in the conference come the 2024 season -- Oregon State University and Washington State University.

