Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Shaedon Sharpe’s big second half leads Trail Blazers to comeback win over Pistons

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press and DAVE HOGG
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe scored 26 of his 29 points in the second half and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 110-101 on Wednesday night.

Former Piston Jeremi Grant added 24 points for the Trail Blazers, and Deandre Ayton had 16 points, 11 rebounds five steals and a block in his first game against Pistons coach Monty Williams since they both left the Phoenix Suns.

Cade Cunningham had 30 points for Detroit, but missed 16 of 27 shots and turned the ball over six times. The Pistons shot 37.8% in a 42-point second half.

Portland trailed by 12 at halftime, but outscored the Pistons 36-25 to pull to 84-83 at the end of the third. Sharpe had 15 points in the quarter as the Trail Blazers shot 68.2%.

Cunningham had five points in the first two minutes of the fourth. but the Trail Blazers took a 94-93 lead on Jeremi Grant’s 3-pointer with 6:51 to play. Portland moved the margin to four on Sharpe’s free throws with 2:43 left,

Cunningham missed a layup that would have cut it to 104-103 with 1:23 to play, and Toumari Camara grabbed an offensive rebound, drew a foul and made both free throws. After Joe Harris’ miss, Malcolm Brogdon put it away with a short jumper.

Detroit led by 18 in the second quarter before setting for a 59-47 halftime lead.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host Memphis on Friday and Sunday nights.

Pistons: At New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

-

AP NBA: apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Kevin Dahlgren was...
Portland homeless advocate arrested on theft charges
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
KPTV file image
Suspect dead of apparent suicide following Salem shooting; Hwy 22 remains closed near Detroit
Portland Public Schools teachers vote to authorize strike
Portland Public Schools closed Nov. 1 due to teacher strike
2 women suing City of Portland
2 women intend to sue City of Portland after being stopped at gunpoint

Latest News

The Portland G-League team Rip City Remix has started training camp.
Rip City Remix begin first training camp
NBA unveils Trail Blazers court design for first ever in-season tournament
NBA unveils Portland Trail Blazers court design for first ever in-season tournament
Blazers v Raptors
Jerami Grant scores 22 as Trail Blazers beat Raptors 99-91 for 1st win of season
Rip City Remix.
Rip City Remix reveal training camp roster