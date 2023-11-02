Trail Blazers unveil new ‘Keep Portland Plaid’ uniforms
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers unveiled a new uniform Thursday that pays homage to legendary championship-winning coach Jack “Dr. Jack” Ramsay.
The “Keep Portland Plaid” 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniform will debut on the court on Friday, Nov. 3, during the Blazers’ game against Memphis.
The team says the new uniform blends Dr. Jack’s iconic plaid-patterned fashions with modern aesthetics and a nod to Blazers founding broadcaster Bill Schonely with the popular “Rip City” wordmark across the chest. Ramsay’s hand-written signature is on the jocktag as one more tribute to the legendary coach.
The Blazers are asking fans to wear plaid Friday for the first-ever Portland “Plaid-Out.” The team has spent recent days “Plaid-ifying” the city, with the iconic “Keep Portland Weird” sign rebranded to “Keep Portland Plaid”, an all-plaid restaurant takeover at local restaurant Taqueria Los Punales, a plaid flash-mob at a recent high school football game, and more.
Fans can buy the plaid City Edition uniform at ripcityclothing.com or in-person at Rip City Clothing in Moda Center.
Friday will also be the Blazers’ inaugural in-season tournament game.
