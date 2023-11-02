Around the House NW
Vancouver police seek help finding missing woman, her two kids

Jessie and Liam Tonkin
Jessie and Liam Tonkin(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her two kids.

Amanda Folston, 30, and her two kids, Liam and Jessie Tonkin, were last seen on Oct. 7 in the area of East Vancouver, according to police. Police did not say why they are just now reporting them missing.

Folston is described as Black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds.

Liam Tonkin is a 5-year-old mixed race boy, about 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 41 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair. Jessie Tonkin is a 7-year-old mixed race girl, 4 feet tall, weighs about 48 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police released photos of Liam and Jessie Tonkin, but did not provide any of Folston. No other details about the missing woman and her kids have been provided at this time.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts or has seen them, please call 911 or contact Detective James Dewey at james.dewey@cityofvancouver.us.

