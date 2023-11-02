Around the House NW
Very mild and mainly dry until Friday afternoon commute

Showers continue at times this weekend
Wx Blog
Wx Blog(kptv)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:16 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
What a change today! Temperatures are running 15-20 degrees warmer than at this time yesterday. Cool easterly flow has been replaced by a warm/humid southerly breeze.  Radar shows just a few light showers milling about right now and those will end later this evening. Temperatures remain mild with a low around 50 degrees.

We have about 24 hours of dry weather ahead, then another big soaker arrives starting during the evening commute. Expect a rainy evening for high school football games!  That rain could be briefly moderate/heavy as we sleep tomorrow night.  Both Saturday and Sunday feature showers coming and going, with plenty of sunbreaks too.  Temperatures remain well above normal through the weekend.  A cooler airmass, but still showery, arrives Monday and Tuesday.

There’s a good chance we see 1-3 dry days the 2nd half of next week.  We don’t see stormy weather, a cold spell, or lowland snow during the next 7-10 days.  A gusty southerly wind is on tap for both Saturday and Monday, but neither will result in more than a few scattered power outages.

