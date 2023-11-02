Around the House NW
Victims in deadly NE Portland crash identified by police

2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; 1 driver detained
2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; 1 driver detained
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified the two people killed in a northeast Portland car crash Saturday.

Emergency personnel responded around 6 p.m. Oct. 28 to reports of a crash on Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue. Arriving officers and EMTs found two adults, a driver and a passenger, dead in a small SUV. On Thursday, the Portland Police Bureau identified the victims as James E Johnson, 64, and Lisa T Johnson, 60.

The driver of the involved pickup truck was identified Monday as 29-year-old Jaylon Benjamin. Benjamin was detained following the crash.

Following his arrest, Benjamin was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on two counts of Manslaughter, Animal Abuse and Reckless Driving following the crash.

The crash was the 55th deadly traffic crash this year in Portland, and the sixth in the last two weeks.

Anyone who has information about the crash, and has not spoken to investigators, is asked to contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at (503) 823-2103.

