Victims in deadly NE Portland crash identified by police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified the two people killed in a northeast Portland car crash Saturday.

Emergency personnel responded around 6 p.m. Oct. 28 to reports of a crash on Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue. Arriving officers and EMTs found two adults, a driver and a passenger, dead in a small SUV. On Thursday, the Portland Police Bureau identified the victims as James E Johnson, 64, and Lisa T Johnson, 60.

The driver of the involved pickup truck was identified Monday as 29-year-old Jaylon Benjamin. Benjamin was detained following the crash.

Following his arrest, Benjamin was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on two counts of Manslaughter, Animal Abuse and Reckless Driving following the crash.

The crash was the 55th deadly traffic crash this year in Portland, and the sixth in the last two weeks.

Anyone who has information about the crash, and has not spoken to investigators, is asked to contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at (503) 823-2103.

