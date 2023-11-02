WNBA announces plans for Portland franchise “deferred” for now

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hoop dreams for a WNBA team here in Portland won’t be coming true – at least for now.

The league announced Wednesday it is “deferring” a franchise for Portland – pointing to facility limitations as the main obstacle.

The announcement that the WNBA will be pausing its pursuit of a franchise in Portland – for now – hit particularly hard for Jenny Nguyen, who is the founder and owner of The Sports Bra in northeast Portland.

“Huge disappointment,” Nguyen said. “I felt the fire and the spark was there and I was so sure that it was going to happen.”

Nguyen said her love for basketball was one of the driving forces that inspired the vision for a bar & restaurant that’s dedicated to women’s sports.

“Basketball is my number one sport, I’m a big fan. When the WNBA was here 20 years ago, I was a gigantic fan and I saw Portland show up,” Nguyen said. “And to see thousands and thousands of people show up to those games, every home game, it just reiterated to me that power of women’s sports and the potential of if you can see it, you can be it.”

In a letter to Oregon Senator Ron Wyden on Wednesday, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert recognized experiencing first-hand the “enthusiastic gathering of women’s sports advocates” that was hosted at The Sports Bra in February.

However, Engelbert points to obstacles surrounding facilities as a reason why the “consideration of a WNBA franchise for Portland will be deferred for now until the timing and scope of the arena improvements are settled.”

Senator Wyden has been a big advocate of this effort and sent a statement that said, “Senator Wyden is committed to continue working hard with everybody in Portland who’s teaming up to bring our city and state a WNBA franchise. Portland and all of Oregon have long proven a hotbed for women’s sports, and he has no doubt the WNB would succeed here in a similar fashion.”

People said they’re still hopeful this journey isn’t over.

“I think Portland market would be a slam dunk for the WNBA franchise,” Nguyen said.

In the letter, the commissioner also reiterated that when the time is right, the league looks “forward to pursuing prospects to bringing the WNBA to Portland” and said the “league and a prospective local ownership group have been working with local officials to resolve issues related to the Moda Center.”

