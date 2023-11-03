Around the House NW
Blazers’ Scoot Henderson out for Friday’s game with ankle sprain

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:09 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Trail Blazer’s rookie Scoot Henderson and #3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is listed as out for Friday’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Henderson’s out status follows Wednesday’s victory over the Detroit Pistons which saw the point guard sprain his right ankle.

Also out for Friday’s match up is Anfernee Simons who is expected to be out for four to six weeks with a ligament tear in his right thumb. Recent acquisition Ish Wainright will also be out with a right calf strain.

SEE ALSO: Rip City Remix to host Fan Fest Friday night

Before leaving Wednesday’s game against the Piston’s, Henderson scored 11 points and 7 assists.

Second-year shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe remains probable as well with a right thumb sprain.

The 2-3 Trail Blazers take on the 0-5 Memphis Grizzlies Friday at 7 p.m. at the Moda Center.

