Blazers’ Scoot Henderson out for Friday’s game with ankle sprain

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Trail Blazer’s rookie Scoot Henderson and #3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is listed as out for Friday’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Henderson’s out status follows Wednesday’s victory over the Detroit Pistons which saw the point guard sprain his right ankle.

Also out for Friday’s match up is Anfernee Simons who is expected to be out for four to six weeks with a ligament tear in his right thumb. Recent acquisition Ish Wainright will also be out with a right calf strain.

SEE ALSO: Rip City Remix to host Fan Fest Friday night

Before leaving Wednesday’s game against the Piston’s, Henderson scored 11 points and 7 assists.

Second-year shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe remains probable as well with a right thumb sprain.

The 2-3 Trail Blazers take on the 0-5 Memphis Grizzlies Friday at 7 p.m. at the Moda Center.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.