DoorDash delivery person attempts to climb through drive thru window, threatens employees: MCSO

FILE -
FILE -(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) – A DoorDash delivery person partly crawled through the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Troutdale early on Friday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. A car pulled into the McDonalds (2555 SW Cherry Park) drive thru and said they were picking up a DoorDash order.

The employees told them they had not received any DoorDash orders. The car left, then came back around and started demanding the order and refused to leave. Employees called 911.

A woman who was a passenger in the car, later identified as 20-year-old Zaria Frazier, got out of the car and approached the drive thru window and was yelling, cursing at and threatening the employees. When deputies arrived, she was attempting to crawl through the drive thru window, her upper body partially inside.

Frazier was arrested by deputies and charged with Trespass II and Disorderly Conduct II.

The driver of the car, identified as 30-year-old Tanika Tsow, was arrested for DUII and four counts of recklessly endangering another person because there were also four children in the car.

