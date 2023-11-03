Around the House NW
Dry through the early afternoon, turning rainy late today

High snow levels, dipping close to Cascade Passes around Monday
11/3/2023
11/3/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:06 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Good morning! We’re starting off our Friday on a dry note, with the potential for some valley fog heading into sunrise. Mid to upper level clouds will build in between the late morning & afternoon, leaving us with gray skies by 1-3 P.M. Our next round of rain will spread onshore between the mid afternoon and evening. If you have plans to be outdoors this evening (like a high school football game), be prepared for a soaker. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s before the rain pushes in.

A high wind warning goes into effect at midnight for the coastline, where isolated gusts of 60+ mph will be possible. It won’t be quite as windy inland, but it’ll be gusty at times. Our mild & wet weather will carry into the weekend with rain transitioning to scattered showers. Expect to deal with some downpours on Saturday as our air turns more unstable. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either. Temperatures should reach the mid 60s with sunbreaks between the showers.

Showery weather will continue into Sunday, with slightly cooler temperatures. Our snow levels will be around 8,000+ feet for the first half of the weekend, but should lower to about 5,000-6,000 feet Sunday. Another organized weather system will bring widespread rain late Sunday into Monday, with showers finally tapering off on Tuesday. Early next week is when the snow level will dip to about pass level (around 3,500 feet or so). A few inches of snow could accumulate around Government Camp.

Looking ahead to mid-next week, a ridge of high pressure is likely to build overhead. It looks like we’ll finally experience 2-3 consecutive days of dry weather. It’s tough to say when rain may return, but it should be sometime between Friday-Sunday.

Have a great end to the workweek!

