Family remembers mother killed after her pickup truck was pushed off bridge

Cheryl Kidwell, 32, died after her pickup truck was pushed off the side of a bridge on Interstate 275 on Tuesday. (Source: WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman who was killed in a crash earlier this week is being remembered for her love of family and her outgoing personality.

Cheryl Kidwell, 32, died after her pickup truck was pushed off the side of the Licking River Bridge on Interstate 275 on Tuesday.

Police said multiple vehicles crashed on the bridge when they were switching lanes and a semitruck overturned. Kidwell’s truck ultimately ended up being pushed over the side of the bridge and landed in a wooded area below,

According to the Campbell County Coroner’s Office, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kidwell is survived by her wife, son, brothers and mother Jennifer Leggett.

“She just wanted everybody to feel welcomed and loved,” Leggett said.

According to Leggett, her daughter’s family was the most important thing to her.

“They were her absolute world,” she said. “A lot of times they acted like all they had was each other.”

Leggett said Kidwell nearly died in a crash 15 years ago on the same day as her fatal crash Tuesday.

“She had a car accident 15 years ago on Oct. 30 that nearly took her life,” Leggett said. “Fifteen years and one day later, here we are.”

Leggett said the family is leaning on their faith to cope with the loss.

“God, above all things, is what has gotten me through this,” she said.

Four people were taken to the hospital in the crash. Police said they are expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilder Police Department and the Campbell County Specialist Response Team.

Bridge repairs are expected to take place through Nov. 8, according to transportation officials.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

