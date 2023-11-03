Gresham police seeks help finding missing 11-year-old girl

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old runaway considered endangered because of her age.

Alyssa Lewis was last seen on Thursday at about 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Northwest Miller Avenue. Police say she is familiar with TriMet and spends time with friends at the Fairview Oaks community.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver police seek help finding missing woman, her two kids

Lewis is described as Black, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, braided hair with pink, blue and purple in her braids. She was last seen wearing a black Champion hooded sweatshirt, red Champion sweatpants, and black and white adidas shoes.

Anyone who knows of Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.