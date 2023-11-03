High biotoxin levels close parts of Oregon coast to razor clamming

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - Due to high levels of domoic acid in razor clam samples, razor clamming is closed from Cape Blanco to the California border, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and Oregon Department of Wildlife said Friday.

Domoic acid is a naturally occurring neurotoxin produced by certain algal blooms that crustaceans, fish and shellfish can accumulate high levels of.

According to ODFW and the Department of Agriculture, recent razor clam samples indicated levels of domoic acid above the safety threshold.

Razor clam harvesting is open from the Washington border to Tillamook Head and from Seal Rock to Cape Blanco. Mussel harvesting and bay clamming continues to be open statewide.

Crabbing is open in bays and estuaries coastwide, but closes Nov. 30.

ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month as tides and weather permit. To reopen a closed area, two consecutive tests must sample below the biotoxin closure limit.

More information can be found on the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage.

