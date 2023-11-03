Around the House NW
Highway 6 closed east of Tillamook due to deadly crash

Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:12 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 6 is closed Friday morning due to a deadly crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash happened on Highway 6 near milepost 12, about 12 miles east of Tillamook. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a car and a semi-truck, and at least one person has died.

The highway is closed is both directions. The closure is expected to last for several hours. There are no detours at this time. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route or delay their trip.

No other details have been released at this time.

