Local groups, businesses offer childcare options for Portland families during strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Teachers hit the picket line for day two of their strike and held a rally at the Portland Public Schools headquarters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, working parents are dropping their kids off at other safe places where they can spend the day.

One such location is Stronger Skatepark in Milwaukie.

“We work with kids who have never been on a skateboard before, all the way to kids who have been skating for five, six years are shredding out there,” said skatepark owner AJ Waters.

Waters is also a Portland Public Schools parent, so when he heard news of a potential strike, he knew he wanted to help families and offer a daytime skating camp.

“Some parents have the flexibility to be home with their kids or whatever and other parents are like, ‘I’ve got to go to work and so I just want to be able to leave them here’” Waters said. “So if we offer a camp type program, they can just leave them, go to work, we’ll take care of them, keep an eye on them all day, teach them how to skate, play games, other stuff and then they can just come back at 3 and pick them up.”

Drew Sykes works at Stronger Skatepark and is also a PPS high school student. While they’re out of school, they were happy to help teach kids.

“Giving them the ability to strike is great but it does put some strain on parents so it’s nice to give another option for somewhere that a parent can bring their kid so they can go to work and not worry about them,” Syles said. “It’s nice to be out of school. I’m glad I’m at least helping here so I can support the parents too.”

In northeast Portland, the Boys and Girls Club is opening their doors to students like Lucas Burden who’s happy to be able to socialize while he’s not at school.

“Some of the other kids were like ‘Wooo! School’s out! Yay! but yeah, I’m just kind of bored,” Burden said. “They give a fun place for kids to be like, together and talk and play.”

Through the strike, the Boys and Girls Club is hoping to continue providing services students would normally get at school, like mentoring, academic supports and ensuring they’re not missing out on meals either.

“We’re working with our corporate partners to put together food backpacks that kids can take home in the evenings so that their breakfast and lunch isn’t disrupted,” said Portland Metro Boys and Girls Club CEO Terry Johnson.

