PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested early Friday after people reported gunshots and a man threatening residents of a Gresham apartment complex, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots near the houses behind the Highland Safeway. A few minutes later, someone reported a man banging on doors, demanding to be let in and threatening people at apartments near Southwest Highland Drive and Southwest 11th Street.

Responding officers learned that the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Gino Brown of Gresham, had fired two shots at the complex but did not hit anyone. Police also learned that Brown, who had several outstanding felony warrants, was in a nearby apartment unit.

Over several hours, police negotiated with Brown to get him to come out of the apartment and surrender peacefully. He did so shortly after 8:30 a.m.

After surrendering, police said Brown “‘passed out’ once he was taken into custody,” according to a spokesperson. “This was possibly related to stress, and or drugs, a combination of factors, or he could have been faking it. This is not uncommon.”

As a result, Brown needed to be cleared medically before he was booked into jail on outstanding warrants, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Detectives also obtained a search warrant for Brown’s apartment and said they seized multiple firearms and “suspected” drugs. The investigation is ongoing and police said Brown may face additional charges.

Man arrested after gunshots, standoff at Gresham apartments (Gresham Police Department)

