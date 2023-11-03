Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Mt. Hood Meadows raising wages ahead of snow season

Mt. Hood Meadows
Mt. Hood Meadows(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. HOOD Ore. (KPTV) – Ski resort Mt. Hood Meadows says it’s increasing base pay wages by 50 cents ahead of the upcoming season.

Base pay during the 2022-23 season was $16.25 an hour. However, when employees return to the slopes, they’ll be starting at a pay of $16.75 an hour.

“We believe in continuing to invest in our team,” said Derek Gibbs, Mt. Hood Meadows CFO. “This will allow us to strengthen our recruiting efforts and retain staff.”

SEE ALSO: DoorDash delivery person attempts to climb through drive thru window, threatens employees

According to the resort, this is the third year of consecutive increases in pay.

Mt. Hood Meadows adds while $16.75 is base pay, many other jobs are offering higher starting wages.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
High schoolers arrested for assault
5 McNary High School freshman football players arrested for alleged assault in locker room
FILE
Person dies after being hit by car on SE Division in Portland
2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; 1 driver detained
Victims in deadly NE Portland crash identified by police

Latest News

The schedule for the University of Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference has been...
Schedule for Oregon Ducks’ Big Ten debut season released
The strike has many parents looking for ways to keep their kids occupied when they would...
Volunteer opportunities at Blanchet House for kids during PPS strike
FILE -
DoorDash delivery person attempts to climb through drive thru window, threatens employees: MCSO
While K-9 Radar is known for taking a bite out of crime, he's also known for his snack attacks.
Washington County K-9 Radar's 'snack attacks' gain following on social media