Mt. Hood Meadows raising wages ahead of snow season

MT. HOOD Ore. (KPTV) – Ski resort Mt. Hood Meadows says it’s increasing base pay wages by 50 cents ahead of the upcoming season.

Base pay during the 2022-23 season was $16.25 an hour. However, when employees return to the slopes, they’ll be starting at a pay of $16.75 an hour.

“We believe in continuing to invest in our team,” said Derek Gibbs, Mt. Hood Meadows CFO. “This will allow us to strengthen our recruiting efforts and retain staff.”

According to the resort, this is the third year of consecutive increases in pay.

Mt. Hood Meadows adds while $16.75 is base pay, many other jobs are offering higher starting wages.

