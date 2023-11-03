Around the House NW
Passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot accused of trying to shut down plane

Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are facing a class action lawsuit after an off-duty pilot allegedly tried to turn off a plane’s engines midflight in October.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE, Wash. (KPTV) - Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are facing a class action lawsuit days after an off-duty pilot allegedly tried to turn off a plane’s engines midflight in October.

Three passengers from that Oct. 22 Alaska Airlines flight are included in the lawsuit.

SEE ALSO: Many pilots don’t report anxiety, depression; Experts explain why

The suit says off-duty pilot Joseph David Emerson admitted he didn’t meet certain federal minimum requirements before getting on the plane.

Lawyers also say Emerson admitted to prohibited drug use and to having a mental crisis.

Investigators say he tried to turn off the plane’s engines once it reached cruising altitude.

The flight crew was able to subdue Emerson and the plane was diverted to Portland where he was taken into custody.

The lawsuit accuses Alaska Airlines of failing to properly screen Emerson before he boarded the plane.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

