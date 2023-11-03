Passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot accused of trying to shut down plane

SEATTLE, Wash. (KPTV) - Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are facing a class action lawsuit days after an off-duty pilot allegedly tried to turn off a plane’s engines midflight in October.

Three passengers from that Oct. 22 Alaska Airlines flight are included in the lawsuit.

The suit says off-duty pilot Joseph David Emerson admitted he didn’t meet certain federal minimum requirements before getting on the plane.

Lawyers also say Emerson admitted to prohibited drug use and to having a mental crisis.

Investigators say he tried to turn off the plane’s engines once it reached cruising altitude.

The flight crew was able to subdue Emerson and the plane was diverted to Portland where he was taken into custody.

The lawsuit accuses Alaska Airlines of failing to properly screen Emerson before he boarded the plane.

