Pedestrian dies from injuries because of crash in the east Columbia neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian injured in a car crash on Oct. 20 has died of his injuries, according to a release from the Portland Police Bureau.

On Oct. 20 at 4:36 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man injured in the area of North Whitaker Road and North Hayden Meadows Drive in the East Columbia Neighborhood.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with head trauma.

Through an investigation, officers determined the man had been injured in a collision with a vehicle.

The victim was identified as Michael Allen Pearcy, 32.

The driver who hit Pearcy remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No arrests or citations were issued.

On Thursday, a family member of Pearcy’s notified investigators that he had died. The medical examiner confirmed he died because of injuries sustained in the crash.

