Person dies after being hit by car on SE Division in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after being hit by a car in southeast Portland Thursday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 7:30 p.m., an officer on patrol found a crash that had just happened on Southeast Division Street and Southeast 135th Avenue. She called for EMS and additional crews, but the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.

Southeast Division Street is closed between Southeast 133rd Avenue and Southeast 136th Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-286693.

