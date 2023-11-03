Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Rain arriving this evening; a soaker overnight plus more weekend rain

Up to 2.00″ rain possible by Monday
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Your dry Friday is about to turn into a very wet Friday evening. An approaching weather system is spreading rain onto the coastline and that system will be with us until mid-morning Saturday.  Expect a soaking wet late evening with up to an inch of rain from now through sunrise or so; like what we just experienced Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

High school football games will be wet, but no heavy rain is expected, and wind remains calm/light.

We will be between weather systems from midday tomorrow through Sunday morning, so we’ll just see a few scattered showers but one of those could contain thunder.  In general tomorrow afternoon will be quite bright (between the showers) and warm once again.  High temperatures approach 10 degrees above normal.  The next system moves inland Sunday midday, bringing more rain.

A 3rd weather system arrives Monday morning with another round of rain; this one will be accompanied by a breezy south wind like we saw yesterday morning. At this point we don’t expect damaging wind, but we’re watching it closely.  This will be the final round of rain.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

After a few leftover showers Tuesday, we enter at least a 3-day dry spell with some models indicating it could last longer than that.

We don’t see any sign of arctic cold or lowland snow in the next 10+ days.  In fact, we don’t see much snow even up at the mountain passes for at least another week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
High schoolers arrested for assault
5 McNary High School freshman football players arrested for alleged assault in locker room
FILE
Person dies after being hit by car on SE Division in Portland
2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; 1 driver detained
Victims in deadly NE Portland crash identified by police

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Friday, November 3, 2023.
First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/3)
Dreary and rainy afternoon. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Dry through the early afternoon, turning rainy late today
Here's your evening weather forecast for Thursday, November 2, 2023
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (11/2)
Wx Blog
Very mild and mainly dry until Friday afternoon commute