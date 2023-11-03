Rain arriving this evening; a soaker overnight plus more weekend rain

Your dry Friday is about to turn into a very wet Friday evening. An approaching weather system is spreading rain onto the coastline and that system will be with us until mid-morning Saturday. Expect a soaking wet late evening with up to an inch of rain from now through sunrise or so; like what we just experienced Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

High school football games will be wet, but no heavy rain is expected, and wind remains calm/light.

We will be between weather systems from midday tomorrow through Sunday morning, so we’ll just see a few scattered showers but one of those could contain thunder. In general tomorrow afternoon will be quite bright (between the showers) and warm once again. High temperatures approach 10 degrees above normal. The next system moves inland Sunday midday, bringing more rain.

A 3rd weather system arrives Monday morning with another round of rain; this one will be accompanied by a breezy south wind like we saw yesterday morning. At this point we don’t expect damaging wind, but we’re watching it closely. This will be the final round of rain.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

After a few leftover showers Tuesday, we enter at least a 3-day dry spell with some models indicating it could last longer than that.

We don’t see any sign of arctic cold or lowland snow in the next 10+ days. In fact, we don’t see much snow even up at the mountain passes for at least another week.

