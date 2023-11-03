Report: Phil Neville in advanced talks for Portland Timbers coaching job

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Former Inter Miami manager Phil Neville is in advanced talks for head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to a team representative.

The Timbers have been without a coach since parting ways with Giovanni Savarese in August. Savarese led the Timbers through two MLS Cup finals and guided Portland to the postseason four consecutive times from 2018 to 2021.

Neville, 47, was manager of Inter Miami from 2021 to 2023 before being let go in June.

Neville is also a former player on Manchester United and England’s national team, making 56 international appearances from 1996-2007. He coached England’s women’s national team from 2018 until he was hired by Miami.

After firing Savarese, the Timbers narrowly missed the playoffs, finishing just one point below the line.

No additional information is available at this time.

