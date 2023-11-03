Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Report: Phil Neville in advanced talks for Portland Timbers coaching job

FILE - Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match...
FILE - Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, on April 9, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Neville was given a contract extension on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, as coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Miami finished sixth among 14 teams in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 14 losses and six draws. It lost to New York City 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Former Inter Miami manager Phil Neville is in advanced talks for head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to a team representative.

The Timbers have been without a coach since parting ways with Giovanni Savarese in August. Savarese led the Timbers through two MLS Cup finals and guided Portland to the postseason four consecutive times from 2018 to 2021.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead after crash involving semi-truck on Hwy 6 east of Tillamook

Neville, 47, was manager of Inter Miami from 2021 to 2023 before being let go in June.

Neville is also a former player on Manchester United and England’s national team, making 56 international appearances from 1996-2007. He coached England’s women’s national team from 2018 until he was hired by Miami.

After firing Savarese, the Timbers narrowly missed the playoffs, finishing just one point below the line.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
High schoolers arrested for assault
5 McNary High School freshman football players arrested for alleged assault in locker room
FILE
Person dies after being hit by car on SE Division in Portland
2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; 1 driver detained
Victims in deadly NE Portland crash identified by police

Latest News

Washington Park MAX station to close Sunday for emergency drill in Portland
Washington Park MAX station to close Sunday for emergency drill in Portland
The Washington Park MAX station will be closed all day Sunday for an emergency drill to help...
Washington Park MAX station to close Sunday for emergency drill in Portland
Mt. Hood Meadows
Mt. Hood Meadows raising wages ahead of snow season
The schedule for the University of Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference has been...
Schedule for Oregon Ducks’ Big Ten debut season released