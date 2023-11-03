Rip City Remix to host Fan Fest Friday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The first-ever Rip City Remix Fan Fest will be taking place Friday night.

Fan Fest will be going on at the Chiles Center where Portland’s new G-League basketball team will play their home games this season.

The event will feature remix players on the court, an opportunity for autographs, a kids zone, and a beer garden!

Free tickets - available here - are required. Doors open at 5 p.m.

