Rip City Remix to host Fan Fest Friday night

The first-ever Rip City Remix Fan Fest will be taking place Friday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:17 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The first-ever Rip City Remix Fan Fest will be taking place Friday night.

Fan Fest will be going on at the Chiles Center where Portland’s new G-League basketball team will play their home games this season.

The event will feature remix players on the court, an opportunity for autographs, a kids zone, and a beer garden!

Door will open at 5 p.m.

Free tickets - available here - are required. Doors open at 5 p.m.

