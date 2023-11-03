Rockwood neighborhood to benefit from $1M county grant to fight climate impacts

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Between temperature spikes and cold snaps, the Rockwood neighborhood in Gresham feels the impact more than most. The why Multnomah County is receiving a federal grant to help the community face the challenges of climate change.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the county a nearly $1 million grant to replace wood-heating systems and provide heat pumps for both heating and cooling, for planting trees, and educating the community members on how to protect themselves during extreme weather events.

See Also: Vancouver police seek help finding missing woman, her two kids

The Public Health Division will work with a variety of nonprofits to help carry out their goals, including the City of Gresham, the Blueprint Foundation, Latino Network, Slavic Community Center of NW and Friends of Trees.

During the heat dome in the summer of 2021, the Rockwood neighborhood suffered, and saw some deaths.

“Really any time of year, we’re seeing that the impacts of the climate crisis are showing up in our neighborhoods today,” said John Wasiutynski, the Director of Sustainability for Multnomah County, at a press event at the Rockwood Library on Thursday. “We’re looking to make investments in communities that have been historically underinvested, areas like Rockwood, where we have the benefit of diversity, but lower incomes, lower tree canopy, more impervious surfaces, higher urban heat island impacts, worse air quality.”

According to the county, Rockwood is not only a low-income neighborhood, but it’s one of the hottest areas in the county due to having less trees and more pavement than others.

“All of our built materials, our concrete, our pavement, it’s absorbing heat all day long and then it radiates it back out at night and it stays warmer than it does in other parts of the county,” said Brendon Haggerty, the Healthy Homes and Communities Manager with Multnomah County Health.

That’s where the county hopes this grant will improve residents’ quality of life over the next three years. They say the current goal is to provide a minimum of 22 heat pumps and to plant 100 trees, alongside the community education aspect.

“What’s so powerful about this model is that it provides people with information, resources, knowledge, as well as trusted sources and social connections that they can rely on when things get tough,” Haggerty said.

Fox 12 spoke to a number of Rockwood residents who did not want to appear on camera, but said that without cooling, the summer heat has felt unbearable in their homes and that programs like this are sorely needed.

See Also: Sewage discharged into Willamette River due to equipment malfunction

County representatives said they hope this change paves the way to provide help to other neighborhoods across the county.

“There’s a lot more money coming down the pike through the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Wasiutynski. “And we want to be able to bring as many of those federal dollars to Multnomah County, particularly in neighborhoods like Rockwood, that are most in need of those resources.”

Applications to apply for the heat pumps will open in February, when the agreement between the county and the EPA is signed.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.