Trailer full of renaissance fair costumes stolen in Canby

Trailer full of renaissance fair costumes stolen in Canby.
Trailer full of renaissance fair costumes stolen in Canby.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in recovering a stolen treasure trove of renaissance-fair costuming.

Deputies say on the morning of Oct. 28, a Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to a report of a stolen trailer. The victim said that someone had stolen the trailer overnight from his rural property in Canby.

The trailer, a 4′ x 8′ low-wall trailer with a custom-built round cover, is decorated in a medieval theme and used at renaissance fairs. The trailer itself was filled with crafted medieval costume items including an entire suit of armor, a sword and other items.

Trailer full of renaissance fair costumes stolen in Canby.
Trailer full of renaissance fair costumes stolen in Canby.

Authorities say thankfully the trailer was recovered the same day on Needy Road but it was emptied out.

Deputies are hoping someone is able to help recover the

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line -- by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at: https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip

