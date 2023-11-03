Around the House NW
Volunteer opportunities at Blanchet House for kids during PPS strike

The strike has many parents looking for ways to keep their kids occupied when they would normally be in school, and one local nonprofit has a way to help.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Blanchet House is well known for providing food, clothing and even shelter to people in need, and they want people to know that they offer volunteer opportunities for kids of all ages.

Kids from kindergarten through senior year are allowed to volunteer for Blanchet House. What they can do and where they can do it does depend on age.

Kids 13 and under do not volunteer at the Blanchet House but at home they can make sack lunches and assemble care kits. So it’s not a child care substitute but is can keep them occupied doing something positive.

Kids 14 and up can do more and work on site at Blanchet House. Some are “student ambassadors” who work on projects that bring awareness to homelessness, and kids can help serve meals and do other jobs at all times of the day.

“We have shifts everyday, breakfast lunch and dinner. We also have opportunities between meals,” said Jon Seibert, Programs Coordinator at Blanchet House. “If folks aren’t interested in doing the direct service there’s always prep to do. That might be prepping in the kitchen, it might be sorting coats, we get a lot of coats during the year.”

In addition, volunteering at Blanchet House can satisfy “service hours” that are required at some schools.

To get more information about volunteer opportunities and fill out an online application here.

