Washington County Sheriff’s Office detective discusses human trafficking in area

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following the arrest of two people allegedly linked to a multistate sex trafficking ring, FOX 12 spoke to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office detective about human trafficking in our area.

“It’s definitely something we see in our area,” Detective Shannon Wilde said. “We occasionally get calls directly reporting a concern with someone being sex trafficked. Most of the time we discover that activity in a different way. We might respond to an assault call, a robbery, or some other type of call and we discover it’s related to trafficking. It can be really hard to track how prevalent it is in our community when it’s usually related to other criminal activity.”

Wilde says it’s a crime that often goes underreported.

“It’s absolutely underreported because of the dynamics of relationships and people involved,” said Wilde. “It’s similar to domestic violence and that’s an underreported crime as well. The dynamics between a sex trafficker and the people he is trafficking is very similar. Often there is violence involved, coercion. There’s motivations for why people don’t report: because they are financially stable, that person provides them a level of security. It can make it challenging for that person to come forward.”

She says there is also a fear among victims that they will implicate themselves if they alert authorities. Wilde says that’s why WSCO approaches these types of investigations with a survivor-centered approach and work with a local nonprofit called Safety Compass Oregon, which Wilde says provides free and confidential advocacy services.

“We know that a lot of people that get into that life don’t make that choice for no reason,” said Wilde. “Sometimes it’s a choice that’s made in trauma. Sometimes it’s not a choice and it’s made by someone they are in a relationship with, has power over them, and they are compelled into those circumstances. We try to approach those investigations where we are dealing with a survivor or a crime victim in a way that’s informed and going to help them move forward in their lives, not just in a criminal investigation.”

Wilde encourages residents, especially those who work in the hospitality industry, to say something if they see something. She says the recent arrests made by those allegedly linked to a multistate sex trafficking ring came from a tip from someone in the hospitality industry.

“You never know how important a small piece of information can be,” said Wilde. “We know a lot of times these people travel. They might travel across the state or the country. They might be riding a bus, train, might be getting on an airplane, staying in a hotel or renting car. If you see any of those triggering, kind of alarming behaviors, you really should say something. You never know what impact it’s going to have on that person or their ability to get help. No amount of information is too small in these cases. In the moment it may have seemed small or inconsequential. There was more than one person who saw something that they knew wasn’t right or didn’t seem like everything was ok with a person. They reached out, made a report, and we followed up on that and it helped us uncover just how expansive this particular group was. That tip was crucial in us really understanding and discovering how prolific this operation was.”

