Washington Park MAX station to close Sunday for emergency drill in Portland

The Washington Park MAX station will be closed all day Sunday for an emergency drill to help first responders prepare for a major threat or a natural disaster.
By Debra Gil
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington Park TriMet MAX station will be closed all day Sunday for a full-scale emergency drill to help first responders prepare for a major threat against the transit system or a natural disaster in Portland.

This will disrupt MAX Blue and Red lines for the entire day and that MAX station will be closed and off limits to the public for all of Sunday.

Shuttle buses will provide service between Sunset Transit Center and Providence Park stations, and the MAX Red line will only run between the Gateway Transit Center and the airport.

More than 20 agencies and at least 225 people will be a part of the drill, which will take place on the surface level plaza and some 260 feet below on the platforms in the Robertson Tunnel. It will involve fire, medical and police personnel, as well as TriMet staff.

The last full drill was held in 2014, during which crews simulated an active shooter threatening TriMet. This time, staff and emergency responders will simulate both an active attacker and a hazardous materials incident.

There is no known threat right now, and this will only be a very realistic drill to prepare for an actual event.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

