Yamhill County workers going on strike Friday

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Yamhill County workers are striking Friday after months of bargaining without an agreement, according to representatives.

The strike will begin at 10 a.m. and is a result of “unfair wages,” according to union representative AFSCME Local 1422.

“Yamhill County pays their employees well below market value compared to counties with similar population sizes, and the cost of living in the area is increasing rapidly due to the burgeoning wine and tourism industries,” AFSCME Local 1422 said Thursday night.

More than 400 Yamhill County workers are represented by the union.

