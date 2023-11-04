Bodies of both men trapped in collapsed coal plant have been recovered

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/ Gray News) - The body of the second individual who was trapped in a building collapse that happened Tuesday in Martin County, Kentucky, has been found.

In a release from Kentucky Emergency Management, and on behalf of Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty, the second person, Billy “Bo” Daniels of Pike County, was recovered by Search and Rescue teams on the scene of the building collapse Friday.

The body of Alvin Nees, also of Pike County, had already been recovered, officials confirmed during a press conference Friday.

The men were doing contracting work during preparations for demolition when the 11-story building, located at an idled coal processing plant, collapsed.

The bodies of both men will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Officials said the Kentucky State Police are conducting the death investigation of both men. State officials said they plan to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.