How much rain falls at YOUR home? There really are “dry” and “wet” parts of the metro area

It’s a rainy November night as a wet Pacific weather system is moving onshore. Most of us pick up another 1/2″ to 1″ rain by midday Saturday up and down the I-5 corridor.

That means it’s a good evening to talk about AVERAGE RAINFALL in our region. Technically it’s AVERAGE PRECIPITATION, but most of our precipitation falls as rain west of the Cascades in the lowlands.

You may be surprised to learn there is a huge variation in yearly rainfall in the Portland metro area.

First let’s define a few terms:

AVERAGE PRECIPITATION typically is a 30 year average and includes rain plus melted snow

AVERAGE also changes over time as the decades go on. They are recalculated every 10 years; right now we typically refer to the 1991-2020 averages. When I started forecasting right out of the UW in the fall of 1991, we were just finishing up using 1961-1990 stats

ANNUAL is January through December in this case (12 months)

Retired BPA (Bonneville Power Administration) meteorologist Charlie Feris maintained a network of weather observers while he was with the organization and for many years following. These are regular folks just like you or me (often weather enthusiasts) that measured rain every day. I’m not sure if the network of observers still exists, but within the past few years Charlie handed me his work, I suppose passing it on to the next generation. Charlie has been a member of the Oregon AMS at least back to the 1960s.

First, I think most of us know western Oregon/Washington is wetter than east of the Cascades due to the rain shadow effect. Air rises over mountains, moisture condenses, and rain drops. On the back side of mountains the opposite occurs with warming and drying air. The pattern of “dry east of mountains” in the Pacific Northwest is due to westerly flow most of the year. This chart is from the PRISM group down at OSU. Notice the driest parts of Oregon pick up less than 10″ rain...that’s around Boardman in the Columbia Basin and the Alvord Desert in SE Oregon. The wettest parts of the state are in the Coast Range in Tillamook and Clatsop counties, plus the Siskiyou mountains fronting the Pacific Ocean down in SW Oregon. Some of those spots pick up more than 150″ precipitation in a typical year! It’s always strange to think I’m broadcasting to BOTH of these extremes.

Annual average precpitation (1991-2020) (PRISM Climate Group OSU)

Most of the Willamette Valley (and I-5 corridor) picks up around 40-45″ rain per year, much of that in the cool season (right now!).

Now look at the variation in the Portland metro area. This is my “TV version” of Charlie’s rain chart...a 52 year average of precipitation.

And his original chart

DRIEST PARTS OF THE METRO AREA

If you don’t like rain and live in Bethany, Oak Hills, Cedar Mill? You can’t complain, you are in one of the two driest spots. The other dry locations are the lowest elevations centered along the Columbia River from Vancouver Lake over to PDX airport. Those are the yellow and green areas below. You folks (in an average year) see less than 40″ rain/snow. In fact it’s more like 36-37″ in these areas.

Why so dry in these areas? The Tualatin Valley in west metro is downwind of the Coast Range = drier. That 2nd dry spot is downwind of the Tualatin Mtns (West Hills), so that may account for some of the dryness there. In general, lowest elevations are going to be drier too.

WETTEST PARTS OF METRO AREA?

Anytime an airmass is scooting along and meets hills/mountains, it is forced to rise. Rising air cools, moisture condenses and more rain falls. So it’s only natural that higher terrain and hilly areas are wetter than “the flatlands”. You see the wetter spots in outer southwest metro around Chehalem Mtn, Sherwood, hills in south metro around Lake Oswego and West Linn in the initial colored map above. But as (most common) westerly flow moves across the valley, it starts “feeling” the higher hills of Clackamas, Multnomah, & Clark counties. More condensation and rainfall follow. Thus in general the eastern 1/3 of the metro area is the wettest. Anywhere east of I-205 and north of Canby sees 45″ of rain or more each year. Driest is right along the Columbia River at the lowest elevation. Troutdale gets around 44″ each year. But look at the huge increase farther east. Air is running into the Cascade foothills around Corbett, Sandy, Estacada, and Colton. Those areas see 55-65″ rain in an average year. Yes, Estacada and Sandy see close to double the rain PDX airport sees each year!

SUMMARY

If you want (a little) more sunshine and not so much rain? Move to the Tualatin Valley or live within a few miles of the Columbia River (either north or south). I say “a little” more sunshine because those wet areas against the Cascades are often above the wintertime fog inversion. When we have stagnant high pressure overhead in winter those areas near/above 1,000′ are often sunnier. But that doesn’t make up for the extra clouds/rain from spring through fall.

Want to live in part of the world’s largest temperate rain forest? Find a home in the woods of eastern Clark, Multnomah, or Clackamas counties. The ferns, green trees, and trilliums ARE lovely though.

