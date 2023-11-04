Judge orders Oregon to give defendants attorneys within 7 days or release them from jail

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A federal judge in Eugene has ruled that Oregon must provide defense attorneys to anyone in jail within seven days of their initial court appearance or they must be released from custody.

The ruling comes from U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane, who made a similar ruling that applied to just Washington County in August: anyone held in the Washington County jail without a court-appointed lawyer will be released 10 days after their initial court appearance.

Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton said he agrees with Judge McShane’s ruling.

“It’s upholding a principal that really all Americans should agree on, which is if you are charged with a crime, you deserve an attorney,” Barton said. “If you cannot afford an attorney, the state should make sure you have a lawyer. Those are some bedrock principals of our democracy that really all prosecutors agree with. When Judge McShane issued his initial order a couple of months ago, he essentially said this isn’t working in Oregon right now.

Barton said that since the August ruling, the vast majority of people taken into custody in Washington County who did not have a lawyer were able to get one by day 10.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a statement that the ruling is another reminder that the state’s lack of public defenders is causing a crisis in Oregon’s justice system.

“For nearly every defendant without counsel, there are one or more victims awaiting justice, and no accountability for those who commit crimes,” Schmidt said. “As long as this crisis persists, there will continue to be a threat to public safety.”

Barton said he believes the crisis with the public defender system is due to management, rather than needing hundreds or thousands of additional attorneys.

“Every other state in the nation is able to make this work,” Barton said. “Oregon has historically been able to make this work. Something changed now and the question is what has changed? I think what’s changed is that we have had a crisis of leadership when it comes to ensuring this system we’ve relied on for decades continues to work for Oregonians. In Washington County, what we have seen is after Judge McShane issued his order a couple of months ago, all of a sudden people started getting lawyers faster.”

Not all defendants in Washington County were given a lawyer within the 10-day deadline and had to be released, Barton said.

“We have had about half a dozen people in the last two months who have been released because of this federal court ruling, so I am very worried that might continue and we might see more releases as we go forward, but I believe the state can and should be able to accomplish the goal of providing lawyers within one week,” Barton said. “We can make this work.”

Fidel Cassino-DeCloux with the Federal Public Defender’s Office sent a statement saying they are glad with the ruling.

“Judge McShane’s order sends a clear message to counties that are illegally holding people in custody without lawyers,” said Cassino-DeCloux.

Cassino-DeCloux said both the U.S. Constitution and Oregon laws require each person charged with a crime have access to legal counsel.

“We are glad the Federal Court acknowledged the grave Constitutional violation that is occurring for incarcerated presumptively innocent people in jail,” Cassino-DeCloux said. “Without a lawyer, individuals charged with a crime often feel they have no voice. We will continue to advocate for unrepresented poor folks who are not in jail but who still face the power of the state alone because they are protected by the Constitution too.”

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said it did not have a comment at this time, but Washington County Sheriff released a statement:

“I reviewed Judge McShane’s opinion (November 2, 2023) addressing the rights of adults in custody (AIC) without criminal attorney representation. Judge McShane ruled that the violation of AICs’ Sixth Amendment rights was evident and ordered all sheriffs in Oregon to take action to address this issue. Therefore, if a criminal defense attorney is not appointed to an AIC within seven days of their first appearance after arrival at Jail or the AIC does not receive a court ordered release, I am legally bound to release them with limited conditions from my custody. Failure to comply with this federal court order would place WCSO in contempt of court. I hope this order will persuade the State and our Legislature to address the systemic failure to provide constitutionally adequate representation for qualified defendants in a prompt and decisive manner. That issue must be immediately addressed to avoid the public safety risks posed in releasing defendants who would otherwise remain in custody on very serious charges. A common question is why a sheriff can be ordered to release AIC when the Sheriff’s Office has no power to appoint criminal attorneys for defendants. As custodian of those AIC, if the State fails to fulfill its constitutional obligation to appoint criminal attorneys in a timely manner or release defendants with proper conditions, I am required to follow the Federal court’s order and release those unrepresented AIC from custody. This remains an extremely challenging situation that we must navigate together. I urge the State and the Legislature to act now for the public safety of our community in Washington County and for all communities across Oregon.”

The Oregon Attorney General’s Office says the state will appeal and will be seeking a stay while the Ninth Circuit considers the appeal.

