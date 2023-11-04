Around the House NW
NASA mission discovers bonus asteroid during first flyby

NASA's Lucy spacecraft discovered a second asteroid when it flew by the Dinkinesh asteroid this...
NASA's Lucy spacecraft discovered a second asteroid when it flew by the Dinkinesh asteroid this week.(NASA/Goddard/SwRI/Johns Hopkins APL/NOIRLab, NASA/Goddard/SwRI/ASU via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - It was a two-for-one for NASA’s Lucy spacecraft as it conducted its first asteroid flyby earlier this week.

The spacecraft flew by the small asteroid Dinkinesh on Wednesday.

It is located in our solar system’s main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

Astronomers discovered that Dinkinesh is really part of a binary pair of space rocks. The Lucy team believes the larger asteroid is a half-mile wide while the smaller one is 0.15 miles across.

The team on Earth will continue to get the data that was collected during the flyby over the next week.

Lucy’s main goal is to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroid swarms which have never been explored.

It will take some time though since Lucy isn’t going to reach those asteroids until 2027.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

