Oregon lawmakers say state funds enough, challenge PPS on spending priorities

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On day three of the Portland Public Schools teacher strike, state lawmakers who represent the area wrote a letter rebuking the district’s claims that they can’t afford to meet the union’s demands.

A letter signed by 16 lawmakers from both chambers of the state legislature was sent to the PPS school board, calling on members to step into the bargaining process. They wrote that the new budget for the current biennium allocated a record amount of money to public education, increasing funding by 10%.

SEE ALSO: Volunteer opportunities at Blanchet House for kids during PPS strike

The letter quoted Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero’s March testimony in front of the Joint Ways and Means Committee where he requested the state fund schools at $10.3 billion.

Lawmakers said they reached that goal but the district is not prioritizing the money being spent on their classrooms.

“When we look at spending, we see PPS spends about 48% of their budget directly in the classroom, while comparable districts spend 55-56%; and PPS spends about 6% on administration, while comparable districts spend 2-3%. There is a path here to address the issues at the bargaining table,” Lawmakers wrote.

SEE ALSO: Mt. Hood Meadows raising wages ahead of snow season

PPS sent FOX 12 this statement in response to the letter:

“The PPS Board has given clear direction to our bargaining team and is united in our push for a contract that rewards our educators while also being fiscally responsible. We believe our current offer achieves these goals and we look forward to our team’s discussions with PAT today.”

The letter from lawmakers was released around the same time thousands of Portland teachers gathered in front of Lincoln High School in southwest Portland for a march to City Hall.

Darshanpreet Gill is a science teacher at McDaniel High School and was at Friday’s rally. She said the march was a way to show district negotiators that the city was on their side.

“We know that you want the best for our students here,” Gill said. “We know that you want that in your hearts. So we’re going to come to you. Please come out and greet us to help get this done.”

SEE ALSO: Yamhill County workers going on strike Friday

One of those who came out to greet teachers in front of city hall was Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio. She expressed her support to the crowd while the union and the district continued bargaining one block away.

“I know everyone around the table really cares about our students, they care about their families,” Rubio said. “That’s why they’re back at the table today. I’m very hopeful today by showing support for this conversation and we will see movement today.”

Fifth-grader Everett marched with teachers to show his support too. He said he and other students need smaller class sizes and more resources so they have the best education possible.

“If you never got a good education, what would life be?” Everett said. “You’d never get a job and the whole world would be a mess.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.