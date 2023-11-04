Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Wet to start the day, then a short break until tomorrow afternoon

Here's your Saturday morning forecast for Saturday, November 4, 2023.
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been nice and wet the last several days. In fact, we’ve had measurable rain every day so far in November. As I write this we’ve seen 1.81″ of rain from Tuesday to early this morning. It will continue to rain through midday with this system moving on and giving us a bit of a break until Sunday afternoon. There is an unstable airmass behind the passing system which means we have a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. It will be rainy at times on Sunday with the next system giving us a nice wet day on Monday. Showers will linger into Tuesday but after that we hit a dry streak which should last for 3 days.

Highs today will be on the pretty warm side getting into the mid-60s. As the cold front approaches highs will drop back a bit and hang out near average in the mid to upper 50s for the extended forecast. Lows will stay warm through Tuesday going from the mid-50s to upper 40s. Wednesday and into the weekend we will wake up with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, maybe low 40s Wednesday morning.

Wet through midday
Wet through midday(KPTV)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
DoorDash delivery person attempts to climb through drive thru window, threatens employees: MCSO
DoorDash delivery person attempts to climb through drive thru window, threatens employees: MCSO
Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
1 dead after crash involving semi-truck on Hwy 6 east of Tillamook

Latest News

Here's your Saturday morning forecast for Saturday, November 4, 2023.
First Alert Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/4)
First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (11/3)
First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (11/3)
Portland's Forecast
Rain arriving this evening; a soaker overnight plus more weekend rain
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Friday, November 3, 2023.
First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/3)