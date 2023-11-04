Wet to start the day, then a short break until tomorrow afternoon

It’s been nice and wet the last several days. In fact, we’ve had measurable rain every day so far in November. As I write this we’ve seen 1.81″ of rain from Tuesday to early this morning. It will continue to rain through midday with this system moving on and giving us a bit of a break until Sunday afternoon. There is an unstable airmass behind the passing system which means we have a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. It will be rainy at times on Sunday with the next system giving us a nice wet day on Monday. Showers will linger into Tuesday but after that we hit a dry streak which should last for 3 days.

Highs today will be on the pretty warm side getting into the mid-60s. As the cold front approaches highs will drop back a bit and hang out near average in the mid to upper 50s for the extended forecast. Lows will stay warm through Tuesday going from the mid-50s to upper 40s. Wednesday and into the weekend we will wake up with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, maybe low 40s Wednesday morning.

Wet through midday (KPTV)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.