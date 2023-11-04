Wet to start the day, then a short break until tomorrow afternoon
It’s been nice and wet the last several days. In fact, we’ve had measurable rain every day so far in November. As I write this we’ve seen 1.81″ of rain from Tuesday to early this morning. It will continue to rain through midday with this system moving on and giving us a bit of a break until Sunday afternoon. There is an unstable airmass behind the passing system which means we have a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. It will be rainy at times on Sunday with the next system giving us a nice wet day on Monday. Showers will linger into Tuesday but after that we hit a dry streak which should last for 3 days.
Highs today will be on the pretty warm side getting into the mid-60s. As the cold front approaches highs will drop back a bit and hang out near average in the mid to upper 50s for the extended forecast. Lows will stay warm through Tuesday going from the mid-50s to upper 40s. Wednesday and into the weekend we will wake up with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, maybe low 40s Wednesday morning.
