Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Woman gets lost wedding ring back thanks to trick-or-treater finding it in their candy bag

A woman who lost her wedding ring while handing out Halloween candy has quite a sweet ending thanks to social media. (Source: KWTX)
By Madison Herber and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman has been reunited with her wedding ring after she lost it while handing out candy on Halloween night.

Misti Smith had been passing out candy for about an hour at her home when she noticed that her wedding ring was gone.

“We looked all around my porch, in the candy bucket. The only other explanation is when I was grabbing the candy, it may have slipped off into someone’s bag,” she said.

Smith said she always wears her ring because her husband is now in a long-term care facility. It is the last thing they were able to make and buy together before he got ill.

“It’s a piece of him that I can carry every day. A piece of my heart is gone when that ring is gone,” she said.

Smith shared a post online regarding the lost ring, and luckily a mother of one of the trick-or-treaters said they found it when her child was going through their bag.

The Temple resident said getting the ring back has meant everything to her.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
High schoolers arrested for assault
5 McNary High School freshman football players arrested for alleged assault in locker room
FILE
Person dies after being hit by car on SE Division in Portland
2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; 1 driver detained
Victims in deadly NE Portland crash identified by police

Latest News

FILE - Milk cartons are displayed at a high school cafeteria in Los Angeles on May 3, 2011. A...
Milk carton shortage hits school lunchrooms in New York, California and other states, USDA says
KPTV File Image
Woman, nephew charged with armed assault, robbery in N Portland
Trailer full of renaissance fair costumes stolen in Canby
Trailer full of renaissance fair costumes stolen in Canby
FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he is leaving Seattle for Miami