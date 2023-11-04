Around the House NW
Woman, nephew charged with armed assault, robbery in N Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman and her nephew are facing charges for an October assault at an apartment in north Portland, the Portland Police Bureau announced Friday.

On Oct. 11 at 10:30p.m., police responded to a robbery call. The victim called police after leaving the alleged scene.

According to the victim, at about noon that day, they were assaulted and robbed by two people they knew at an apartment in the 1400 block of North Pier 99 Street. The suspects were armed with a metal rod and a knife.

On Friday, one of the two suspects, 45-year-old Misty B. Martz of Portland was arrested in the Bridgeton Neighborhood and her apartment was searched. The second suspect and her nephew, 25-year-old Randall D. Martz of Portland, was already in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center on unrelated charges, according to police.

Misty Martz was booked into MCDC and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Randall Martz was also charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information about the case to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-266425.

