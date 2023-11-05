Around the House NW
11-year-old Gresham girl reported missing found safe in library

Gresham Police
Gresham Police(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:15 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - An 11-year-old girl reported missing on Thursday was found safe on Saturday in the Multnomah County Library in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, a library staff member saw Alyssa and contacted police. After police confirmed it was the missing girl, she was reunited with her family and is no longer missing.

“Gresham Police would like to thank all those who searched for Alyssa and spread word about our search,” police said.

