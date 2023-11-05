Around the House NW
2 hit, killed by MAX train along I-84

TriMet to retire 40-year-old MAX trains, replace with 30 upgraded trains by 2024(KPTV)
By Emmett McKeel
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were killed after being struck by a MAX light rail train along I-84 on Saturday evening, Portland Police said.

Around 9:30 p.m., Portland police were dispatched to the scene of two people who had been hit by a MAX light rail train along I-84 at northeast 28 avenue. When officers arrived they found both people dead at the scene.

Preliminary information led police to believe a car was damaged in a single-car, non-injury crash on the freeway due to suspected speeding.

After the crash, two people in the car jumped over the barrier to retrieve a car part that was in the TriMet restricted area. Both were hit by the train.

Portland Police are investigating the incident and I-84 was closed for around six hours in all westbound lanes between northeast 43 avenue and I-5.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information is released.

