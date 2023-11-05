Around the House NW
81-year-old medically fragile man missing from Gresham assisted living home

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - An 81-year-old man with dementia went missing from his assisted living home on Saturday evening, according to Gresham police.

Robert Hubbard went missing around 8:30 p.m., Hubbard’s staff said. They reported he was without his anti-seizure medication and has dementia.

Hubbard is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, black vest and blue jeans.

Anyone who knows of Hubbard’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or non-emergency at 503-823-3333.

