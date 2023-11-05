Active weather expected this afternoon through Monday

Good morning! We’re kicking off our Sunday with cloudy skies & some areas of fog. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and 50s, and should only warm into the upper 50s & low 60s. A shower or two will be possible between mid-morning & lunchtime. Beyond that, showers should pick up (both in coverage & intensity). An area of low pressure & cold front are racing toward the coastline, with lots of lightning developing over the Pacific Ocean. These satellite & radar observations are pretty telling, giving us clues about active weather later today. Showers will be capable of downpours, and could develop into thunderstorms. Wind speeds will pick up this evening as the system approaches.

Our weather will turn even more active on Monday as the low pressure system moves onshore. A wind advisory goes into effect at 7:00 A.M. for the Willamette Valley & Clark County. Wind speeds will range between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The wind profile in the low to mid-levels of the atmosphere will be conducive for rotating showers & storms. It’s possible that a funnel cloud or two could form as early as this afternoon & evening along the coast, and eventually inland on Monday. If a tornado were to form, it would probably be on the weaker side of things (as is typical in our part of the country). Make sure to have the Fox 12 Weather App downloaded, and notifications turned out. If heavy rain or lightning occur near your area, you’ll receive a notification. You will also receive an alert if any tornado warnings are issued. Today & tomorrow are good days to be weather aware.

As this system moves onshore, our snow levels will dip from about 5,000 feet to about 3,500-4,000 feet. Most of our snow accumulation over the next couple of days will occur above pass level. Government Camp may wind up with a few inches of snow late Monday into Tuesday (as showers are winding down). High temps in the lowlands will dip into the mid 50s with overnight lows in the 40s.

We’ll finally catch a break in the action between Wednesday & Thursday as weak high pressure builds aloft. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s & 30s. Our coolest night should be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another system will spread rain inland late Thursday into Friday. Expect highs to range between the low to mid 50s, with snow levels around 4,000-5,000 feet.

Have a great Sunday!

