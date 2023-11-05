First Alert Weather Day: Scattered downpours, thunder, and hail through Monday afternoon

Our forecast has not changed for the rest of today and Monday, but we you to pay a bit more attention than normal to the weather around you through Monday afternoon. I suppose you could say we are heading into FIRST ALERT WEATHER MODE for about 24 hours starting this evening

KEY POINTS

There is no “storm” approaching, but a more vigorous version of the “showers and sunbreaks” weather pattern you already know . That setup where it pours one minute, then it’s sunny, then it pours, hails, and a few rumbles of thunder follow. Then sunny 10 minutes later...and repeat.

A cool and unstable airmass overhead spreads onto the coastline tonight and tomorrow. There is a LOT of lightning as that cool air has been moving over the still “warm” eastern Pacific. Models all forecast plenty of lifting plus some twist/spin in the atmosphere. This is a prime setup for repeated bouts of downpours + hail

This setup in the past has produced waterspouts offshore and funnel clouds inland. OCCASIONALLY one of these can either move onshore and become a tornado, or inland a funnel cloud can dip all the way to the surface and become a tornado (example: early October near La Center)

There’s no guarantee we get ANY reports of these three phenomena, but the chance is good enough for us to mention it

A breezy/gusty southerly wind arrives midday Monday and could produce a few scattered outages. Speeds like what we saw a couple times last week; gusts 25-35 mph in the valleys

Stay alert, but as the weather service says in their morning discussion, 99% of us (and possibly 100%) will NOT see a tornado, waterspout, or funnel cloud

Keep in mind the only watch/warning/advisory for the entire area right now is a Wind Advisory for the valley tomorrow, once again there’s no “storm” approaching.

This graphic summarizes the coastline

And the valleys from Longview to Eugene

The 11am radar image shows the thunderstorms approaching the coastline

Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma has us in a MARGINAL risk for severe thunderstorms through at least Monday morning. This is primarily along the coast due to very unstable airmass and early season “warm” ocean waters. By the way, this setup is not unusual at all, but just a little more intense than normal.

And their discussion contains lots of words you’ve probably never heard...enjoy

Notice most action here in the valleys (because of overnight cooling over land) is late this afternoon and (more likely) tomorrow. The chance of anything wild in the valleys is very small after 5pm through early tomorrow morning.

As for wind, it’s a bit of an afterthought. By that I mean it’s a weakening surface low pressure system moving toward the coastline. Only around 995-1000mb tomorrow midday and PM

GRAF model shows gusts in the 25-35 mph range at Salem tomorrow, weak sauce but enough to bring down a few limbs as we’ve seen last week. Gusts should be a bit weaker in the metro area and not arrive until closer to midday tomorrow. Again, not a huge deal, but if a thunderstorm passes over you tomorrow it is possible to get a gust stronger than this.

So the big message here is that there is absolutely no need to freak out, get anxious, or change your plans. BUT, you should be paying extra close attention to the weather the next 24 hours or so. Make sure you get warnings on your phone, have notifications enabled on our app, etc...

SEVERE WEATHER WARNINGS

If this shows up on your app/phone, what does it mean? Keep in mind warnings are by county, so you may be pulling in a cell signal (and warning) from a county other than yours. For example people in Troutdale will get a warning that’s meant for Camas/Washougal.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

This means a very strong (severe) thunderstorm has been detected at least somewhat close to you (within the same county typically) and the National Weather Service says it may contain large/damaging hail or wind gusts over 58 mph.

TORNADO WARNING

This means one of two things: 1) A tornado has been reported on the ground somewhere within your county (read text to see). This is very unlikely in our area, because most of the time a tornado is reported in our region it has already come and gone. 2) The NWS radar has detected a sufficient signature/rotation in a thunderstorm that tornado may be attempting to form. This is more typical for us...although we’ve still only seen two of these in the last 4 years!

