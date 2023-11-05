Hit-and-run leaves man seriously injured in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hit and seriously injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to the area of Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street after the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. According to police, the man was crossing a street when he was hit and injured.

The driver did not stop and a police spokesperson said the driver “was not immediately located.”

The man was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.