Hit-and-run leaves man seriously injured in SE Portland

A man was hit and seriously injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:20 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to the area of Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street after the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. According to police, the man was crossing a street when he was hit and injured.

The driver did not stop and a police spokesperson said the driver “was not immediately located.”

The man was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

