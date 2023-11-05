Multiple injured in crash with Tillamook ambulance

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on collision with a Tillamook ambulance left multiple people injured on Saturday.

Around 4:45 a.m., an Adventist Health Tillamook ambulance was involved in a head-on collision at milepost 26 of Highway 6. The ambulance was heading back to Tillamook after a patient transfer earlier in the morning.

The two EMS staff members in the ambulance had minor injuries from the crash and were able to get themselves out of their overturned truck to provide immediate care to the others injured in the crash.

The people in the other car involved in the accident were transported by a second ambulance to a hospital in Portland.

The accident was preliminarily determined to be caused by fallen road debris from a storm, according to EMS staff on the scene. However, Adventist Health Tillamook and the Oregon State Police will conduct a comprehensive investigation.

“I am truly thankful to our EMS staff involved who exemplify compassion and professionalism,” said Eric Swanson, President of Adventist Health Tillamook. “Prioritizing the well-being of those injured at the scene.”

