Name released of woman who died after being hit by car in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:29 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The name of a 30-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in September was released Saturday by the Portland Police Bureau.

According to police, Morgan A. Helms was crossing Southeast 82nd Avenue near Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard on the night of Sept. 16 when she was hit. Police found Helms suffering from life threatening injuries.

Helms later died in the hospital on Sept. 19.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not charged or cited.

There have been 58 deadly traffic-related crashes in Portland this year, and 20 of those crashes involved pedestrians, police said.

