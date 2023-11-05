Portlanders hold protest of Israel-Gaza conflict, call for US leaders to intervene

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portlanders gathered at City Hall Saturday evening and marched around the city to protest how the Israel and Gaza conflict is progressing.

“The immorality of this has to stop,” one man said.

The group amassed more than one thousand people, many of them claiming the bloodshed is unnecessary. The rally consisted of chants in which the demonstrators pointed their finger at the United States government.

People in the march said they hope their message calling for a cease fire is heard by political leaders.

“A ceasefire now is the main message that unites all of us,” a man said.

“I want the President to think of his kids and his grandkids,” a woman said. “This has to stop.”

“There has to be a real movement towards a decent solution for all people in Palestine, Israel, and we hope that this will lead to that,” a man said.

Amy Horowitz said she’s a Jewish professor who has been to Gaza and directly worked with young Gazans.

“Every place I was in Gaza doesn’t exist anymore,” she said.

Horowitz said that she was pleased with the turnout and is also hoping political leaders hear their message.

“I think with how many people are showing up around the world,” she explained, “the message is beginning to be heard.”

After the marching through the streets came to an end in front of City Hall, the group moved to a park where a candlelight vigil was hosted.

“We stand here today to ensure Palestinians in Palestine are not forgotten,” a speaker said.

“So many kids have been killed,” a woman added. “So many lives have been wasted and we need ceasefire now. It is not fair for the women, children, and people of Gaza. That is not fair.”

