Thunderstorm chances Sunday and Monday

Showers continue through Tuesday
By Camila Orti
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a pretty showery day out there but very mild once again thanks to that warm southerly wind. High temperatures in the metro area were in the mid to upper 60s, Portland was actually only a couple degrees off from tying the record-high temperature for this date. Showers tapered off in the afternoon, but we got a decent soaking- rainfall totals were in the .75″ to 1.5″ range for the interior valleys. Central and eastern Oregon saw a good amount of rainfall as well, with La Grande picking up close to a half inch.

We’re expecting a mainly dry night, with our next round of showers arriving Sunday afternoon. A downpour or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but models are indicating it won’t be as wet of a day as today was. High temperatures in Portland will top out in the upper 50s. Showers will die down Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday is our dry (and mostly sunny!) buffer day before the next wet system rolls through Thursday night. It’ll be wet on Friday, with a few leftover showers on Saturday.

Temperatures will be cooler than average for most of the week, in the low to mid 50s after Sunday.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight before you go to sleep!

Portland's Forecast
Rain arriving this evening; a soaker overnight plus more weekend rain