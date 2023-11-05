PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old Portland man was found with stolen guns and meth, and arrested Friday after police received an anonymous tip, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Within an hour of getting the tip, police said they found David J. Oliver, who was also wanted on a felony warrant, near Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.

When police approached Oliver, “he was non-compliant and walked away, but he was arrested after officers used de-escalation strategies,” police said.

According to police, they found a loaded AR-15 rifle with scope and two pistols in Oliver’s vehicle. One of the pistols had been reported stolen. During the subsequent investigation, police also found and seized an AR-15 style pistol and methamphetamine, they said.

Oliver was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of short-barreled firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, two counts of having a loaded firearm in public and felony possession of methamphetamine. He was also booked on his outstanding warrant.

Tip leads to arrest of Portland man wanted for felony; Found with stolen guns, meth (Portland Police Bureau)

