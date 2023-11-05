Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Tip leads to arrest of Portland man wanted for felony; Found with stolen guns, meth

Tip leads to arrest of Portland man wanted for felony; Found with stolen guns, meth
Tip leads to arrest of Portland man wanted for felony; Found with stolen guns, meth(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old Portland man was found with stolen guns and meth, and arrested Friday after police received an anonymous tip, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Within an hour of getting the tip, police said they found David J. Oliver, who was also wanted on a felony warrant, near Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.

SEE ALSO: DoorDash delivery person attempts to climb through drive thru window, threatens employees: MCSO

When police approached Oliver, “he was non-compliant and walked away, but he was arrested after officers used de-escalation strategies,” police said.

According to police, they found a loaded AR-15 rifle with scope and two pistols in Oliver’s vehicle. One of the pistols had been reported stolen. During the subsequent investigation, police also found and seized an AR-15 style pistol and methamphetamine, they said.

Oliver was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of short-barreled firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, two counts of having a loaded firearm in public and felony possession of methamphetamine. He was also booked on his outstanding warrant.

SEE ALSO: Woman, nephew charged with armed assault, robbery in N Portland

Tip leads to arrest of Portland man wanted for felony; Found with stolen guns, meth
Tip leads to arrest of Portland man wanted for felony; Found with stolen guns, meth(Portland Police Bureau)
Tip leads to arrest of Portland man wanted for felony; Found with stolen guns, meth
Tip leads to arrest of Portland man wanted for felony; Found with stolen guns, meth(Portland Police Bureau)
Tip leads to arrest of Portland man wanted for felony; Found with stolen guns, meth
Tip leads to arrest of Portland man wanted for felony; Found with stolen guns, meth(Portland Police Bureau)
Tip leads to arrest of Portland man wanted for felony; Found with stolen guns, meth
Tip leads to arrest of Portland man wanted for felony; Found with stolen guns, meth(Portland Police Bureau)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
DoorDash delivery person attempts to climb through drive thru window, threatens employees: MCSO
DoorDash delivery person attempts to climb through drive thru window, threatens employees: MCSO
Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
1 dead after crash involving semi-truck on Hwy 6 east of Tillamook

Latest News

Gresham Police
11-year-old Gresham girl reported missing found safe in library
Judge orders Oregon to give defendants attorneys within 7 days or release them from jail
Judge orders Oregon to give defendants attorneys within 7 days or release them from jail
A federal judge in Eugene has ruled that Oregon must provide defense attorneys to anyone in...
Judge orders Oregon to give defendants attorneys within 7 days or release them from jail
A DoorDash delivery person partly crawled through the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Troutdale...
DoorDash delivery person attempts to climb through drive thru window, threatens employees: MCSO