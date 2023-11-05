Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

WATCH: Officers save blind dog from freezing pond

The 8-year-old border collie was found immobilized by the tall weeds in an icy pond. (CNN, KFYR, WCCO, NYPD, SMASHING PUMPKINS, GETTY)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A pair of New York City police officers braved freezing waters to save a blind dog in danger of drowning in an icy pond.

The Tuesday rescue at Baisley Pond in Queens was caught on police body camera. Officers Williams and Esposito responded after receiving reports of a dog drowning, according to the NYPD.

One of the officers made his way into the icy waters, where he found Sparky, an 8-year-old, blind border collie, immobilized in the tall weeds.

Video captured poor Sparky’s moans as the officer pulled him to safety. The two made it out of the frigid waters and back to dry land.

“I can’t feel anything,” said the officer after the rescue.

The officers got Sparky covered with a police jacket and settled in a warm car. He was later reunited with his owners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
DoorDash delivery person attempts to climb through drive thru window, threatens employees: MCSO
DoorDash delivery person attempts to climb through drive thru window, threatens employees: MCSO
Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
1 dead after crash involving semi-truck on Hwy 6 east of Tillamook

Latest News

The 8-year-old border collie was found immobilized by the tall weeds in an icy pond. (CNN,...
Take a look: Officers brave freezing waters to save blind dog in trouble
Portland International Raceway was filled with drivers pushing their cars to the limit, but...
Local group teaches young adults safe driving skills at Portland Raceway
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry Foundation established for late ‘Friends’ actor to help people with addiction
A 35-year-old Portland man was found with stolen guns and meth, and arrested Friday after...
Tip leads to arrest of Portland man wanted for felony; Found with illegal, stolen guns, meth